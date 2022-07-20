Blue-green algae warnings posted at Spring Lake

The discovery of potentially toxic blue-green algae in Spring Lake has prompted Sonoma County officials to post warning signs.

Visitors who boat or fish in the lake at the center of Spring Lake Regional Park are urged to avoid contact with any algae mats they encounter and to pay special attention to children and dogs, who are at particular risk because of their size and behavior.

The incidence of harmful blue-green algae, technically cyanobacteria, has been on the rise in California and elsewhere because of warming temperatures and drought, which lowers stream flows and water depths, contributing to conditions that foster its growth.

Though blue-green algae grows on the bottom of water bodies, once it detaches it often floats on the surface or accumulates on the banks, becoming accessible to humans and pets.

Not all blooms are harmful, but samples collected from Spring Lake were tested and confirmed as a type that can produce toxins, according to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

No one should ingest the substance, and exposed dogs should be washed immediately, officials said.

The warning only applies to the lake — not to the park swimming lagoon, where the water is treated and safe for swimming, park officials said.

