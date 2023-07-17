Blue Note Jazz Festival will be at new Napa venue this year despite resident complaints

The Napa Valley offshoot of New York City’s largest jazz festival has officially found a new home, despite concerns of some area residents.

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa got the formal OK from the county’s zoning administrator July 13 to proceed with the July 28-30 event at Silverado Resort and Spa. The event will take place across three stages on the country club grounds, with event setup starting up on July 17.

The inaugural festival was held last year at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena and attracted talent such as Chaka Khan, Black Star and Maxwell.

Hosted again by comedian Dave Chappelle, this year’s outing will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper, among others.

What’s the issue?

Blue Note Napa hadn’t learned Napa County special event permits were needed prior to selling tickets for its Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series earlier this year.

Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said in an email that organizers had met with the county about the permitting process in March, prior to putting the tickets on sale. There was no indication that there would be a problem with selling the tickets until Blue Note received a notice of code violation from the county, he wrote, and the organizers moved to secure those permits swiftly after receiving the notice.

An additional special event permit was needed to hold the much larger Jazz Festival.

Initially, Blue Note Napa planned to hold both its concert series, which started in May and is set to run through September, and the Jazz Festival at Silverado.

But Tesler said that holding the concert series in that location ended up not being feasible, in part because each show would’ve required a separate permit from the county. After the initial county meeting, Tesler wrote, organizers believed they would be able to group the summer series into two permits.

That turned out not to be the case. And, according to Tesler, organizers discovered the county permit statute wouldn’t allow for enough of the type of permit needed to hold all the summer session shows plus the Jazz Festival at one property in a single calender year.

“It fit better in the Meritage, for lots of reasons,” Tesler said.

Blue Note Napa did receive approval from the county’s zoning administrator for three May shows, but moved the entirety of the series, which also had previously been held at Charles Krug Winery, to The Meritage Resort and Spa in early May.

The Meritage is in Napa city limits, so there was then no need to secure the remainder of county event permits.

Though, the county permit for the Jazz Festival was still needed, Tesler said, because the Meritage isn’t large enough to accommodate the larger amount of festivalgoers.

Tesler added that though Blue Note Napa saw the events held last year at the Charles Krug Winery as successful, winery leadership decided they didn’t want to host the shows, which necessitated the move to Silverado this year.

Some residents of the Silverado have objected in response.

Why are residents complaining?

• Fire safety, traffic, noise and other related impacts from the expected thousands of festival attendees were among the chief concerns.

• During the meeting, , about a dozen people spoke among a crowd of about 30. The majority of the commenters expressed negativity or worry about the upcoming festival, though several speakers praised it.

• “I hope all goes well, but this is going to be a very challenging few weeks, and, in particular, a tough weekend for my household,” resident Rich Tancredi said.

• One resident who spoke was accused by others in attendance of being racially insensitive when referring to the festival’s attendees and the music of the performers, who are predominantly Black.

How did organizers respond to complaints?

Tesler acknowledged there would be some impacts but said organizers could handle them. He added in an email he feels attendees will add nothing but a positive impact to the area.

“It’s not going to be horribly impactful to anybody,” he said during the meeting.

“There will be some impact. We’re going to be there, and there’s going to be this really cool cultural festival that everybody can look back on and be proud of.”

Government agencies, including Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, signed off on the festival’s safety and transportation plans, Tesler told the county.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Chief Mike Marcucci, who serves as Napa County Fire Department chief, said at the meeting that the department would be responsible for shutting down the event in the case of a Red Flag Warning, but that isn’t forecast to happen.