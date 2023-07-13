The Meritage Resort and Spa is hosting the iconic Blue Note Concert Series for 2023. The summer sessions kicked off in May with the help of Emmylou Harris and will run through Oct. 6.

In 2022, the series was held at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. This year, the Blue Note Napa sessions are fittingly held in Napa.

Located on the resort’s Village Lawn, guests will see live music performances from big names while enjoying beautiful scenery.

Artists such as Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go’s, 1967 rock band, Three Dog Night, and internationally acclaimed jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux will perform this summer.

This summer more food and beverage options are offered along with increased parking availability. All seating is first-come, first-served and tickets are priced by section. Standing tickets are available as general admission or VIP.

Hotel and ticket packages are available through the resort.

Purchase tickets on the Blue Note Napa website, https://www.bluenotejazz.com/napa/.

2023 Summer Schedule:

July 21: One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works

July 22: Heather McDonald- Actress & Comedian

July 24: Andrew Bird

July 30: Napa Porchfest Live Music, Cousins Maine Lobster food

Aug. 4: Carla Morrison

Aug. 18: Belinda Carlisle (the Go-Go’s)

Aug. 20: Madeleine Peyroux

Sept. 15: Gregory Porter

Sept. 22: Three Dog Night

Sept. 23: Napa/Nola: A Day of New Orleans Music and Food

Sept. 24: Boney James: Detour with Lalah Hathaway

Oct. 6: The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze 2023 Tour

