Subscribe

Flip Words, a board game created by Santa Rosa’s Evan Koch, honored by Mensa

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2021, 6:48AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Evan Koch, almost certainly Sonoma County’s most prolific creator of board games, has good news.

His Flip Words, akin to Scrabble but more colorful and complex, has earned a runners-up nod from Mensa, the high-IQ group that each year awards Mensa Select honors to five brainy board games.

Koch, who lives with autism and the fallout of having lost his apartment and everything in it to the Tubbs fire, sells his game at Montgomery Village’s Kaleidoscope Toys and Made Local Marketplace.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette