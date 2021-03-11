Board votes to consolidate El Molino and Analy high schools in west Sonoma County

All students at El Molino High School in Forestville will attend Sebastopol’s Analy High in the fall, after the West Sonoma County Union High School District voted late Wednesday to consolidate the campuses, following the failure of two tax measures that would have shored up the district’s yawning budget gap.

The 3-2 decision came on the heels of more than an hour of mixed input from dozens of community members, who passionately debated the merits and detriments of consolidation by next school year or later. The scenario, which will also move students from alternative school Laguna High to the Forestville campus along with the district offices, is intended to address a deficit projected to surpass $2 million by the 2022-23 school year.

Some families from the El Molino community, however, expressed staunch opposition to the immediate consolidation and suggested a range of responses from legal challenges to pulling out of the district altogether.

“Unfortunately, the stark underrepresentation of Forestville and the deep west county was clear tonight,” said Gillian Hayes, an El Molino parent who pushed for alternatives since the board began discussions of imminent consolidation last fall. “Recalls and lawsuits are next to rectify this misrepresentation since the board majority couldn’t do the right thing.”

Board members, including those who voted to proceed with the consolidation scenario tentatively approved in December, expressed anguish over the decision, acknowledging that the approximately 1,800 students served by the district and their families remain far from united as the controversial proposal moves forward.

“We need to start the healing process,” said Kellie Noe, president of the school board. She briefly excused herself from the virtual meeting almost immediately after casting the deciding vote to advance the consolidation, apparently in order to collect herself.

“What we’re doing currently is not sustainable in the west county,” she said. She was joined in her affirmative vote by Jeanne Fernandes and Laurie Fadave. Board members Angie Lewis and Julie Aiello voted against the motion.

The passage of either Measure A or Measure B in the March 2 special election would have automatically allowed officials to devote another year or more to a decision about either consolidating campuses or cutting programs. Since voters did not approve either one, the school board faced tight deadlines to identify where to cut costs in the coming school years. Those include a March 15 deadline to notify teachers that they may be laid off, and another deadline to approve a fiscal recovery plan two days later.

But opinions about how best to move forward were not aligned.

“I urge you to listen to the fact that we are a district deeply divided,” said Robin Leone, a parent who served on the superintendent’s budget committee this year. That committee itself was split in its recommendation to the board on how to address the deficit.

Chief Business Official Jeff Ogston in a presentation before the vote highlighted a few alternative options that the superintendent’s budget committee explored. Because the district is facing a structural deficit, each involved a different combination of layoffs or financial and cultural impacts.

The 19-member budget committee put forth two recommendations to the board: 10 people voted for consolidating in 2021-22. The other nine voted in favor instead of moving from a seven-period day to a six-period day in the fall, with consolidation happening either the year after or later.

A few dozen community members asked the board during public comments to consider the six-period day for next school year while holding off on consolidation. But other speakers, including the head of the teachers union, urged against cutting a class period.

“Our organization must advocate for keeping the seven-period day,” said Lily Smedshammer, president of the West Sonoma County Teachers Association. “For our students, we cannot sacrifice programs and course offerings. For our members, we must advocate for their job security.”

The approved consolidation scenario will take shape in the coming months, though some families are expected to leave the district, further exacerbating impacts to enrollment that have already put a drain on district revenue.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.