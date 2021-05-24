Boat catches fire on Lake Sonoma

Four boaters enjoying time on Lake Sonoma Sunday afternoon were forced to evacuate suddenly after the vessel caught fire, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

No injuries were reported during the incident but the boat was destroyed, the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday Facebook post.

The cause of the fire, which was reported sometime around 3:30 p.m., was not immediately known.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to help the four boat occupants, who jumped into the water to avoid being burned. Because one of the boaters was unable to swim, another boater drew near and provided a flotation device, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters from the Northern Sonoma County Fire arrived, and the marine unit transported them out to the burning boat so they could extinguish the flames.

Officials did not immediately respond to inquires from The Press Democrat Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office in its Facebook post reminded residents to check the necessary safety components of their watercraft before firing up their engines to enjoy the warming weather.

“Repair or replace any damaged or worn parts, paying special attention to the critical components of your boat (engine, fuel, steering, etc),” the post read. “Make sure your boat is fully stocked with all the necessary safety items and you have enough life vests for all your anticipated occupants. Make sure you evacuate any fumes from your engine compartment prior to starting your engine.”

