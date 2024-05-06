4 pulled from water after boat overturns in Tomales Bay

Sonoma County first responders pulled four people from Tomales Bay on Sunday after their small boat overturned, officials said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry-1, was dispatched about 2:35 p.m. to a boat in the bay near Marshall that was reported to have flipped, the department said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.88796504609375&lat=38.14138022309136&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The aircraft arrived about seven minutes after it was requested by the Marin County Fire Department and the crew spotted two people sitting on the hull and two in the water, clinging to the boat.

The helicopter lowered a tactical flight officer and paramedic into the water, where the latter remained as the officer carried each person, one-by-one, to a nearby residence and ambulance.

They were all treated and released at the spot.

