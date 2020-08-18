Bob Gong, co-founder of G&G Supermarket, dies at 86

For 53 years, the Chinese immigrant’s family fed, employed and served a great many in Sonoma County

Bob Gong was a skinny, 15-year-old country kid from China — given name, Lowe Tai Hong — when he fled the wholesale bloodshed of the 1949 Communist Revolution for a new life in the United States. And he went to work.

Fifteen years later, at the age of 29, Gong and his wife, Carrie, partnered with her parents to purchase a forlorn little food store on Santa Rosa’s West College Avenue. That was the start of G&G Supermarkets, for more than half a century a Sonoma County retail, community and philanthropic phenomenon.

“I have been very lucky,” Gong would say. Luck was but one element of a potent mix of business acumen, tirelessness and eagerness to do right by others that produced two bustling mega-markets, one in Santa Rosa and one in Petaluma, generating $59 million in annual sales and employing up to 360 people at its peak.

Gong, who was slowed by a stroke in 2018, was in hospice care and had just been read to by one of his nine grandchildren when he died Saturday night at his home in Santa Rosa. He was 86.

“We lost a great one,” said friend Brett Martinez, who is CEO of Redwood Credit Union and valued Gong as a mentor. Martinez said he gained much from speaking with Gong about business — “and more importantly, he talked to me about family and community.”

Jim Keegan, whose father gave Gong the on-a-handshake bank loans he needed to open and then grow G&G Market, said the family grocer “really competed against Safeway and all the big boys, and beat them in Sonoma County. He really worked hard, the whole family worked hard.”

Gong, Keegan said, “was a very good businessman and everybody liked him. Everybody trusted him.”

Generations of Sonoma County families shopped regularly at the Gong family’s supermarkets, lining up for holiday Dungeness crab at a delectable price and picking up generous quantities of foods and supplies donated to all manner of community activities and causes.

Gong was 82 when he bagged groceries at the Santa Rosa store on Nov. 28, 2016, the last day of business for G&G. He and his family had sold both markets to Safeway Inc.

Gong told a Press Democrat reporter that bittersweet day, “Fifty-three years ago, I was a box boy. Today: Box boy ... The grocery business is very, very tough.”

He was tough, too.

For decades, eight hours of work in a day was for him but a good start. He wasn’t boasting when he told Mark Osmun, author of his biography, “Bob Gong and the American Dream,” that upon opening G&G he did nothing but work.

“I did meat cutting, buying, stocking, ringing sales,” Gong said. “I worked 12, 18, sometimes 24 hours in a day. ... Once I was up for 36 hours. I didn’t even see the world turning. I went from 165 pounds to 129.

“When I worked, I worked until the job was done. Not like people today, they work their 40 hours, then go home to their families.”

Once his and Carrie’s children were old enough to work, all of them — Carol, Connie, Jodie and Teejay — were into aprons and on the job at G&G.

“He taught people things, maybe not always the easiest way,” said Teejay Lowe, who took his father’s given surname. He said that motivating his dad was a powerful desire to empower and enhance the lives of his family, his employees and his customers.

Gong was able to come to America because of his own father’s resolve that he have a shot at a free and productive life.

Born July 21, 1934, in a village in the Guangdong province of southeast China, the future Robert Gong was only 3 when Imperial Japan launched the Second Sino-Japanese War assault that came to be known as the Nanjing Massacre.

His father, Lowe Kong Loon, was weary of the killing and resolved to get his three children out of China as vast numbers of people perished in the Chinese Civil War that pitted Communist Mao Zedong and Nationalist Chiang Kai-shek. Lowe Long Loon paid a Chinese immigrant living in America, a man surnamed Gong, $4,500 to pose as a “Paper Father” to his son.

From that moment forward, Lowe Tai Hong officially became Robert (Bob) Gong, ’son’ of Gong,” Osmun wrote

The teen arrived in San Francisco in October 1949. He reunited in Porterville with his older brother and studied English. After a year and half, he moved to Richmond and went to work at a cafe owned by an uncle.

From there Gong moved to the Monterey Peninsula and took a job in the meat department of the Bay Market.

In 1952, Lowe, by then a journeyman butcher, relocated to San Francisco and went to work at National Market, which was owned by a cousin.