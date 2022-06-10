Bodega Bay fire station to hold grand opening Saturday

Consolidation between two Sonoma County fire departments comes to a head Saturday with the grand opening of a Bodega Bay fire station under a new operating agency.

Station 10 at 510 Highway 1 is now part of the Sonoma County Fire District and Saturday’s celebration symbolizes the agency’s annexation of the Bodega Bay Fire Department.

“(The event) celebrates the completion of a journey. A journey to bring better fire and emergency medical services model to Sonoma County and its beautiful, heavily visited coast,” Sonoma County Fire District Deputy Chief Steve Herzberg said.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Bodega Bay, where a financially strapped fire department spent years pursuing consolidation to enhance area services.

The Fire District has 46 full-time firefighters, engineers and paramedics. Bodega Bay had fewer than a dozen full-time firefighters and paramedics before consolidation.

Bodega Bay will now be covered by five crew members per shift; two per ambulance and three per fire engine.

"Consolidation will ensure that Station 10 in Bodega Bay will have more people on shift. They will have stable, sustainable jobs,“ Herzberg said.

The Local Agency Formation Commission, which governs boundaries for tax-supported public entities, approved the merger earlier this year.

The Fire District now stretches from Bodega Bay along the lower Russian River into Windsor, forming a horseshoe around Santa Rosa and incorporating what was formerly Central Fire and Rincon Valley fire.

A fire district sign is visible outside the station on Highway 1 and a pair of trucks were in the parking lot Thursday. Their presence has been catching the attention of Bodega Bay residents who are hopeful for better fire service along the coast.

“It feels like a bigger group with better equipment is watching out for us,” Bodega Bay resident Alan Valentine, 75, said Thursday. “I’m less worried about getting help if I ever have an emergency. There’s enough firefighters to go around.”

Wildfires are rare along the coast and consolidation supporters stressed Bodega Bay’s crew mostly handle emergency calls involving tourists.

Bodega Bay has been cash strapped for years and looked toward March 2021’s proposed Measure B transient occupancy tax increase to raise $2.7 million annually for fire services and struggling schools in west county.

Voters rejected the measure and that led to the departure of four fire staff members.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

If you go What: Sonoma County Fire District Fire Station 10 grand opening Where: 510 Highway 1, Bodega Bay When: 10 a.m. Saturday Can’t go? The ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live, here: https://www.facebook.com/sonomacountyfd

