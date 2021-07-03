Bodega Bay fire will be barely staffed during July 4 weekend

The Bodega Bay Fire District is operating with a skeleton crew during the July 4 weekend, which is expected to be one of the busiest periods of the year along the Sonoma County coast.

Three staff members will handle emergency calls along a coastal area roughly bordered by Marin County to the south and Highway 116 to the north. That’s down from an appropriate number of four or five.

Officials have long maintained that most of Bodega Bay’s emergencies involve visitors, and incidents like traffic collisions and health issues are more prevalent than wildfires.

“It’s really hard to predict, which is why you should never be understaffed,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Herzberg, who stressed crews will do their best to respond to calls.

Current conditions are a result of financial hardships and staffing shortages the struggling fire district tried to alleviate with a tax measure voters rejected in March.

Measure B proposed increasing the transient occupancy tax paid by hotels and other lodging businesses by 4 percentage points to raise about $2.7 million year for fire services and struggling schools in west county. After the measure failed, four staff members left and a $900,000 fiscal year deficit had been projected.

Bodega Bay currently has nine full-time firefighters and paramedics and having extra staff would have made a significant difference this weekend, Capt. Justin Fox said.

Last year, four firefighters and paramedics were on staff and holiday tourism had dropped because the majority of businesses were at limited capacity or closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, crowd sizes are larger and limited staffing could have a negative impact if an emergency occurs. Two crew members, for example, would need to transport victims to hospitals outside the area and Fox would be left alone for two hours.

If that were to happen, “I will respond to an emergency. It just changes the ability of what I’m able to do,” he said.

Officials added their rescue boat, which also requires at least two on board, may not be as accessible. That’s particularly bad since the area is in the middle of salmon season with fisherman everywhere.

If necessary, other agencies, like the United States Coast Guard and local fire departments, could respond to emergencies or be called in to assist. Still, Bodega Bay fire officials stress they would prefer long-term staffing for the coastal community.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on July 20 will discuss several million dollars in funding for fire agencies across the region, including in Bodega Bay, Kenwood and unincorporated areas. Funding includes a one-time contribution of $2 million and ongoing funding of $1.5 million.

“When we say ongoing funding, we mean forever,” said Board Chair Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes Bodega Bay.

The amount of funding per agency is being finalized and may be disclosed in staff reports ahead of the July 20 meeting, she said.

Consolidation with the Sonoma County Fire District was identified as a solution to Bodega Bay’s struggle and funding could go toward the effort, Hopkins said.

“One of our big focuses has been supporting consolidation,” she said.

