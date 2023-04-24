The boats were mostly scrubbed clean this year, their crab pots stowed away and the salmon rigging rendered unnecessary. Even so, friends and family members climbed aboard about 19 boats Sunday for a parade around Bodega Harbor and out into the bay.

In past years, some of the vessels might have been readying for salmon season when it came time for the parade and annual Blessing of the Fleet. A central event in the two-day Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival, this year’s gathering was held this weekend at Westside Park.

Collapsing fish stocks have forced the closure of this year’s commercial and recreational salmon seasons, leaving many fishermen and -women in limbo or scrambling — after a shortened crab season — to find different fisheries to work in or some other source of income to make ends meet.

While longtime fisherman Moose Sartori "thought everyone was going to be doomed out“ and not in the mood for a parade, he was instead surprised by the level of participation, especially given there was a ripping wind that some said was the worst ever for the yearly blessing.

“I think people are kind of of the spirit that you can’t give up,” Sartori said.

The annual event, part party and part solemn recognition of the hardships and dangers of this seafaring tribe, involves a lead boat, piloted by Rick Powers, captain of the New Sea Angler recreational vessel, which typically includes local dignitaries and members of the clergy who take part in the blessing.

Members mostly of the commercial fishing fleet, joined by a few sports fishers, hoist flags and strings of pennant bunting — their triangular plastic flags flapping noisily in the wind — and parade around the harbor before heading out to the bay for blessings — from several ministers and a rabbi — that are transmitted by radio to the vessels circled around.

A wreath is then laid in the water in memory of those who’ve been lost at sea through time.

Each boat passes by the wreath and then heads toward the jetty, past the lead boat, where Deacon Todd Graveson from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor blesses each vessel with holy water.

With everything going on, veteran fisherman Chris Lawson, who had several families and friends on his boat, Seaward, said he’s headed for retirement soon but he still worries about members of the fleet who are starting out, facing an uncertain future.

“We’re just trying to support the community today,” Lawson said.

“We didn’t have an unusually large group of boats,” Powers said, “but I was glad to see the guys out.”

One fisherman, Pat Long, said, half-facetiously, that he decided to take part Sunday because, “I can’t resist a party.” But then he grew serious.

“My specialty is salmon, but not this year,” he said.

Long, though, said the disruption in the fisheries won’t affect him as much as many others, because he retired from another profession and only fishes commercial part-time.

Others, meanwhile, are arranging to take their vessels to Alaska to fish for salmon, or looking toward a bit of limited rockfish, tuna or black cod fishing.

“It’s kind of weird, but at the same time, most of these people will still be fishing,” even if they’re piecing together some kind of Frankenstein season from different open-access fisheries that pay just enough to keep going, said James Water, skipper of the Promise.

“It’s nice to get a well wishing, a blessing,” he said.

Sartori, who had joined the parade aboard the Lady Viking, said he had been eager to have his future voyages blessed, and the boat anointed with holy water.

“I’m a Christian, so I Iike to get blessed,” he said.

Veteran fisherman Dick Ogg said he’s also been moved by the laying of a wreath on the water out in the bay in memory of those lost at sea through time.

But these days, the mere thought of the wreath-laying always makes him think of Ryan Koslowski, a close friend who fell overboard while harvesting Dungeness crab in February of last year.

Accompanied by the playing of “Taps,” the placing of the wreath on the waves “really touches me internally,” Ogg said aboard his fishing vessel, the Karen Jeanne. “The one thing I think about is Ryan.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.