Bodega man dies in Graton single-vehicle crash

A 68-year-old Bodega man died Sunday night after he drove into an embankment and crashed into a tree in Graton, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 116 and Guerneville Road, according to a news release from the CHP.

First responders found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Volvo wagon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and officials have not released his name.

Investigators believe the crash happened after the man failed to stop at a stop sign that marks the west end of Guerneville Road and the intersection with Highway 116. He drove across the highway and crashed on the west side of it, the CHP said.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.