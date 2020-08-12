Subscribe

Body found in 1986 in Kansas creek identified as woman from Los Angeles

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 11, 2020, 5:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

SALINA, Kan. — A beaten body found 34 years ago in a Kansas creek has been identified as a Los Angeles woman, authorities announced Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the woman, long referred to as “Mrs. Molly,” was Robin Ann Green. She was last seen in December 1985 after visiting family members in Minnesota, according to the sheriff. Her body was found one month later in Mulberry Creek along Interstate 70. Her grave was exhumed last summer for DNA testing.

Soldan said the house where Green once lived in California was seized as part of a drug investigation. Investigators don’t know how she came to Kansas.

Soldan said the case remains an open homicide investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine