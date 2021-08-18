Body found in Pacifica identified by coroner as missing 84-year-old SF woman

The body of an 84-year-old woman from the Richmond District who was reported missing in late May was found near Pedro Point in Pacifica, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office confirmed the body was that of Kan Jean Chang Fung, a coroner's office official told SFGATE on Tuesday.

Fung was taking a walk in the neighborhood May 28 at about 3 p.m. and did not return home when expected. She was "considered at risk" because of her age and possible medical conditions, police said at the time, and was known to frequent Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, the Graton Casino in Rohnert Park and the River Rock Casino in Geyserville.

Fung, who had gray hair, was 5 feet tall and weighed about 90 pounds, was last seen wearing a red or pink puffer jacket, a purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots and a red beanie with the letters "LC" embroidered on it. Authorities, family and volunteers alike spent months posting flyers around the city and looking for anyone with information regarding Fung's whereabouts.

Her body was found June 10 and identified recently through a DNA test, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office told SFGATE. Her family has been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

SFGATE managing editor Katie Dowd and news reporter Joshua Bote contributed to this report.