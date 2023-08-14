A woman was found dead Sunday night in San Francisco on the north edge of Golden Gate Park, where the final acts of the weekend's Outside Lands music festival were still playing, officials said.

Officers from the Richmond station responded to a report of a deceased person at 7:24 p.m. in the area of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue, the San Francisco Police Department said. When officers arrived, a witness said they found the unresponsive adult female and called police. KRON reported that a person walking a dog discovered the body.

The SF Standard reported that the body was found in a duffel bag; SFPD has not confirmed this detail with SFGATE. The cause of death has not been determined. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation and roped off an area of the park.

"SFPD are currently investigating the reported matter and all questions should be directed to their department," a spokesperson for Outside Lands wrote in an email statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Bay City News contributed to this story.