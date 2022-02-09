Subscribe

Body found in South Lake Tahoe meadow was homeless woman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 9, 2022, 7:15AM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The body of a woman who was found in a snowy South Lake Tahoe meadow last month was identified as a homeless woman known in the area but the cause of her death remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

A wildlife photographer discovered the body of Tracey Megenhardt, 50, on Jan. 22 behind a bank near Trout Creek in the Sierra Nevada resort town on the Nevada border, police said.

Investigators had said Megenhardt apparently was buried during December snowstorms and her body was revealed when the snow melted.

There was no immediate word on the cause of her death but police have said foul play wasn't suspected.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette