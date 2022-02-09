Body found in South Lake Tahoe meadow was homeless woman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The body of a woman who was found in a snowy South Lake Tahoe meadow last month was identified as a homeless woman known in the area but the cause of her death remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

A wildlife photographer discovered the body of Tracey Megenhardt, 50, on Jan. 22 behind a bank near Trout Creek in the Sierra Nevada resort town on the Nevada border, police said.

Investigators had said Megenhardt apparently was buried during December snowstorms and her body was revealed when the snow melted.

There was no immediate word on the cause of her death but police have said foul play wasn't suspected.