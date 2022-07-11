Body is recovered at Folsom Lake after jet skier has been missing for almost a week

The body of a man has been recovered nearly a week after a jet skier went missing in an incident at Folsom Lake, Placer County sheriff’s officials say.

Eric Riley, 37, was riding with others last Saturday when one of them fell into the water and he jumped in to help, according to the Folsom Telegraph. The fallen rider, who was wearing a life vest, was pulled out by good Samaritans aboard a boat, but Riley never resurfaced.

KCRA 3 reported that the incident happened about 12:45 p.m. near the Granite Bay area of Folsom Lake. Riley was not wearing a life jacket.

The Placer County Sheriff Dive Team conducted searches Saturday and Sunday and checked for the body at the location of the incident every day, but the search was called off early Sunday after winds created choppy water conditions and low visibility, according to Fox 40.

A boater spotted the body almost a week later around the same area where Riley went missing. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit recovered the body Friday and will make a positive identification.

It was one of a number of deadly incidents that occurred in Sacramento-area waters over the Fourth of July Weekend.