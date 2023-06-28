Authorities recovered the body of a man last week on a Mendocino County beach, a short distance from where about two weeks earlier he fell off cliffs into the Pacific Ocean.

A citizen walking Thursday afternoon on bluffs about 100 feet above Portuguese Beach spotted what a body partially in the water and called authorities, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Quincy Cromer said Wednesday.

The Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department’s water rescue team recovered the body. Deputies contacted a sibling of the man they believed had fallen off cliffs June 10 in Mendocino Headlands State Park.

The sibling identified the body as Quinn Greene, 38, of Mendocino County.

The Sheriff’s Office had been in contact with the family member since a resident reported that Greene had tripped and fallen into Big River Beach around 8:15 p.m. June 10. He had identified himself to the reporting party as the two sat talking and drinking alcohol before Greene walked too closely to the cliff’s edge, Cromer said.

Authorities do not believe there was any foul play or criminal activity involved in Greene’s death, Cromer said.

Local agencies, including the fire department, Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks, had searched Big River Beach and surrounding areas using helicopters, drones and water crafts on night of June 10 and most of the day following. Searches were suspended June 11.

