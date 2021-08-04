Body of missing Bay Area runner Philip Kreycik believed to be found

After 24 long days, and a massive search effort, a body has been found on a ridge in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

The deceased is believed to be Philip Kreycik, the 37-year-old runner who went missing on July 10, police said.

"Everything leads us to believe that we did find Philip up there on the ridge," said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at a press conference Tuesday evening. "Our mood is very somber. We wanted to bring him home alive and safe."

"I know there will be a lot of questions ... why didn't we find him sooner?" Kelly added. "There's a lot of factors at play, and nothing's perfect. But a lot of energy went into this. We'll treat this case with the utmost investigative integrity ... to make sure we don't miss anything, because at the end of the day, his family wants answers as to how and why. And they deserve those answers."

Capt. Lance Brede of the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department told the media that the body was found far from any trail, and that the area where the body was found is not readily visible from the trail he was running on. "We believe that Philip was located in a very remote are of the park," Brede said. "It is not a designated trail. He was located 250 yards off the trail, near a tree."

Only this weekend, police said that they had searched "100%" of places that Kreycik could be.

Kelly said that there were not currently any signs of foul play, and that a coroner will soon be making an identification of the remains.

"We are heartbroken today. We send all our love and support to the Kreycik Family. Philip touched all of us who worked on the search team," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "We are thankful to our community volunteers and the people of Pleasanton who never wavered in their commitment. We will always remember Philip."

Berkeley resident Kreycik went missing on a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on July 10. The PG&E analyst and avid runner parked his car near the Moller Ranch staging area about 11 a.m., after telling his wife he was going for an hourlong run. When he didn't return home as expected that afternoon, his wife reported him missing. Kreycik's car was found undisturbed, with his wallet and cellphone in it, police said.

Today's news brings to a close an unprecedented search effort that involved multiple agencies, drones, cadaver dogs, airplanes equipped with thermal imagine technology and more than a thousand volunteers.

"Obviously his family is forefront in our thoughts and prayers right now ... we're very heartbroken over this," Kelly said.