Body of missing California man found in Death Valley

A missing California man was found dead in a remote area of Death Valley on Wednesday, June 1, the National Park Service (NPS) announced.

In a news release, it confirmed that the body belonged to 69-year-old John McCarry of Long Beach, who had last spoken to his family on May 15. After the Long Beach Police Department issued a public service bulletin on May 26, officials found McCarry's parked car in Panamint Valley.

NPS and Bureau of Land Management rangers began an exhaustive two-day search on May 31, using A-81 airplanes and Navy helicopters to locate his body about a quarter mile away from his parked car.

While the official cause of death has not been released yet, foul play is not suspected, NPS said in its release.

Heat may be a factor, as Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth. NPS says that summers are "extreme" and start early, and recommends visiting from November through March.

This week, temperatures will soar to over 100 degrees, and will likely hit 120 throughout the summer. In July 1913, the air temperature even reached a staggering 134 degrees, establishing a world record.

Death Valley National Park spokesperson Abby Wines told SFGATE in 2021 that there are normally one or two heat-related deaths in the area each year. But the heat may be getting worse, making conditions more dangerous: "Nine of the park's 10 hottest years in history have happened in the last 15 years, since I've lived here," Wines said.