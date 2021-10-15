Body of missing Clear Lake kayaker found

Authorities, on Thursday, discovered the body of a San Francisco man who was reported missing earlier this week after he’d gone kayaking at Clear Lake.

Cal Fire crews found the body of Dylan Flanagan at about 10:40 a.m. along the shoreline near Olsen Road in Clearlake Oaks, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Flanagan, who was in his late 20s, was reported missing Sunday night after he failed to return from kayaking that day.

He was last seen about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, but he spoke to his girlfriend when she called his cell phone 20 minutes later. All other phone calls after that went to his voicemail.

Weather conditions, including strong winds, forced authorities to put off their search for Flanagan until Monday morning.

At about 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol Unit discovered a dark-green kayak near Widgeon Bay and investigators say it may have been linked to Flanagan.

