Body of missing hiker found near San Gorgonio Mountain in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO — Authorities recovered the body of a hiker a day after people reported hearing someone yelling for help near a mountain trail in Southern California.

The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Relatives said Carey, 33, was an experienced hiker but had not hiked the peak before, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A helicopter crew was dispatched and spotted an unresponsive man at the base of a waterfall. A rescue operation was postponed Saturday night because of darkness.

Carey's body was recovered Sunday morning.

Investigators determined Carey, of Calimesa, fell around 80 feet (24 meters) and succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

Carey’s family thanked rescue personnel, sheriff's officials said.