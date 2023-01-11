Body of Ukiah woman recovered from flood-trapped vehicle outside Forestville

The body of a Ukiah woman was recovered from a flood-trapped vehicle outside Forestville Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Daphne Fontino, 43, by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Sonoma County Fire District personnel located the vehicle in floodwaters on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near River Road at 7:46 a.m.

A deputy dove into the water, found the vehicle and determined there was a body in the vehicle. Deputies and fire personnel then removed the body, according to the release.

The vehicle was found about 100 yards from the road and about 200 to 300 yards from the banks of Mark West Creek, according to a Press Democrat photographer who was at the scene.

The water around the vehicle was just above its roof at about 8 to 10 feet, according to the release.

The driver called 911 Tuesday morning reporting that there was water in her vehicle and then the line disconnected, according to authorities.

Redcom dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response.

Deputies and fire personnel started looking for the vehicle about 10 a.m. Tuesday but did not find one.

Authorities searched the area until sunset, when it became too dangerous to continue, and then continued the search Wednesday morning, according to the release.

At least four people have now died across Sonoma and Mendocino counties in storm-related incidents since Jan. 4.

Susan Lee Stever, 68, of Fort Bragg, was killed early Monday when a tree fell on her home as she slept. Aeon Tocchini, 2, was killed Jan. 4 when a tree fell on his Occidental home, and Edgar Ulysses Castillo, 37, who crashed in his tree service truck on Mountain View Road in Manchester on Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.