Boil-water advisory canceled for CalWater customers north of the Russian River

Repairs to a broken California Water Service main line have been completed and a boil-water advisory for customers north of the Russian River has been canceled.

Cal Water announced Friday that water quality tests required when a service interruption occurs showed it was no longer necessary to boil tap water.

On Monday, the water agency announced that customers north of the river should only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth until the main line break was investigated.

The break occurred near Armstrong Woods Road and Rio Nido Road in Guerneville.

Any time water pressure drops below a threshold set by the state Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water, it must be tested to assure safety.

Crews completed repairs Tuesday and began disinfecting and refilling the line. On Wednesday and Thursday, the agency tested the water lines after they’d been returned to full pressure.

Cal Water spokeswoman Emily Hernandez said the agency was still investigating the cause of the main break, but it’s suspected that soil saturation from last week’s storms may have weakened the ground supporting a water main connection.

Customers were offered bottled water in the meantime.

Anyone who purchased bottled water during the advisory may submit receipts for reimbursement to 14028 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 95446, attn: Bottled water reimbursement.

For more information, call 800-220-4299.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.