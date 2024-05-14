A 34-acre area of southwest Mendocino County is under a boil water notice Tuesday, health officials said.

The notice affects about 14 customers within the Pacific Reefs Subdivision, which gets its water from the Pacific Reefs Water District, according to a 2015 report.

The Mendocino County Behavioral Health Director Jenine Miller issued an advisory Tuesday morning due to the notice, spokesperson Rosanna Santos said.

The Pacific Reefs Water District uses two springs and a well to supply about 400,000 gallons on average annually to the primary customers and three customers who use the system as a backup to private wells.

