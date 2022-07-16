Bomb threat prompts evacuation at San Francisco airport, person detained

Passengers were evacuated from the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport Friday night because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

Officers assigned to the airport received a report of a bomb threat around 8:15 p.m., found a suspicious package and "deemed the item possibly incendiary," said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

A man has been detained in connection with the incident, Rueca said.

Additional police resources, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, have been deployed, and an investigation is underway, he said.

Airport officials confirmed shortly before 9:30 p.m. that "ongoing police activity" prompted the evacuation and told travelers to avoid the international terminal until further notice.

"AirTrain and BART service are suspended," the officials said. "Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals."

Several travelers took to Twitter and other social media sites to post about the evacuation, with one saying they heard an announcement that the international terminal was shut down but that no other information was provided over the airport's announcement system.

Officials with the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency issued an alert at 8:50 p.m. stating that the airport station was closed "due to police activity" and that bus service was available between Millbrae and the airport in both directions.

The Times has reached out to airport officials for further information.