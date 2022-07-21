Bomb threat reported at Sonoma Valley Hospital

A disgruntled patient levied a bomb threat to “kill everyone” at Sonoma Valley Hospital on 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Sonoma Police Department Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

The suspect, a young adult male, was upset over a bill the man received for medical treatment, prompting Sonoma Valley Hospital representatives to call police.

“Basically the call was that the subject was on his way to the hospital to kill everyone there and blow it up,” McKinnon said.

Sonoma Valley Hospital representatives identified the suspect and police traced the man’s phone to New Jersey.

Sonoma Police, along with deputies from the Sonoma Sheriff’s substation and California Highway Patrol, positioned deputies “360 degrees around the hospital” and sent officers to the suspect’s parent’s home.

“We're still we're looking for him. We haven't made arrests yet because of the fact that when his phone pinged he was actually in New Jersey,” McKinnon said. And authorities “sent multiple deputies over to his house to try to intercede him if he if he was at the location on his way to the hospital.”

Through their investigation, police determined there was no immediate threat to the public. However, police are withholding the name of the suspect until an arrest is made, McKinnon said.

The suspect faces two potential felonies for the alleged bomb threat, including criminal threats and reporting a false bomb which carry sentences of up to three years each depending on aggravation factors in the case.

Sonoma Valley Hospital did not immediately respond for comment.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.