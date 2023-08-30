Thousands of sets of Native American remains and artifacts lie in boxes stashed in dusty basements and museums throughout the California State University System, including Sonoma State University, despite decades-old laws mandating their return.

On Tuesday, Native American leaders and state legislators demanded to know why.

Assembly and Senate members on the Select Committee on Native American Affairs questioned CSU representatives at the state Capitol in Sacramento on their failure to comply with federal and state laws that require them to inventory their items and return them to their rightful homeland and people.

The chairman of the hearing, Assemblymember James C. Ramos, D-San Bernardino, a member of the Cahuilla tribe, has authored several bills to hold public universities accountable under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The act established that any institutions that receive federal funds must return Indigenous remains and cultural items removed from tribal lands to their lineal descendants and culturally affiliated tribes.

The 2001 California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act establishes those standards for state-funded institutions as well.

In June, a state auditor’s report revealed that CSU has only repatriated 6% of 700,000 items, including remains, in their possession. Officials expect that number to grow as universities take stock of hundreds more boxes of Native items across the state.

The evaluation of CSU’s compliance stemmed from a 2021 incident in which a San Jose State professor posed with an ancient Native American skull and posted the photo on Twitter (now known as X) with the caption “So happy to be back with some old friends.”

An earlier audit shed light on University of California failures as well. It revealed that UC Berkeley has the largest remaining collection, with 9,000 sets of Indigenous remains, according to a ProPublica analysis.

The recent audit led Ramos to call for the Tuesday hearing, in which the committee questioned CSU Interim President Sylvia Alva as well as four university presidents including Min-Tung “Mike” Lee, president of Sonoma State University.

Sonoma State University, which had the largest number of collections during the audit period, had 185,300 items, although they are one of the 12 CSU universities that has not finished reviewing their collections.

According to the report, only 0.2% of Sonoma State’s collection has been repatriated.

Lee testified that although he’s new to the role as president, “I am very embarrassed by what had happened and again, my sincere apology.”

He argued that although “We definitely can do better, and we will do better,” he pointed to several strides the university has made to comply with repatriation laws. On Saturday, the university posted a job listing for a full-time repatriation program manager. In addition, the university has reached out to 141 tribes, conducted 14 consultation meetings and will continue its policy of not permitting research on items without expressed permission from the tribes of origin.

California tribal leaders gave emotional testimonies during Tuesday’s hearing, expressing their deep disappointment and frustration with the CSU system’s failure to return their ancestors remains and artifacts.

Lorelle Ross, vice chairwoman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, said her tribe still has over 600 collections at Sonoma State, ranging in size from a single item to as many as 50,000 objects.

Ross said that the tribe has worked closely with Sonoma State for decades, establishing the Graton Rancheria endowed chair and writing a Native American studies program.

“Even with the establishment of this relationship and despite some repatriations over the years, there are still thousands of cultural items that have not been transferred to the tribe,” she said.

“It is now time for the state to right these wrongs,” Ross said, her voice growing emotional. “Return our ancestors, and cultural items and atone for the generations of maltreatment and neglect. Repatriation is an act of repairing the past. This is what makes us whole again.”

Johnny Hernandez, Vice Chairman at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians near San Diego, said the items to be repatriated might include baskets woven by great grandmother's which bonds family together in “rich history and storytelling.”

“There are remains of our loved ones, our ancestors, whose graves had been disturbed, and remains and sacred items held for research,” he said. “The recently conducted audit is disheartening.”

He asked non tribal people to picture their ancestors remains or belongings put on display under the guise of public learning and teaching, “which is an unfortunate reality of my people.”

“We're talking about humanity, human rights, so we have to finally get this right and bring all our people home,” he said.

While tribal leaders and lawmakers said they were appalled at the lack in progress, they acknowledged the need to work with university officials to forge a path forward.

California State Auditor Grant Parks’s testimony emphasized that the repatriation effort must include Native voices.

The auditor’s report calls for every CSU campus to finish their inventory reviews by December 2024, as well as create a systemwide policy establishing consistent repatriation practices and staff training requirements in consultation with California tribes and the Native American Heritage Commission.

Grant also added that the CSU system was cooperative and forthcoming during the audit, and they intended to implement each of their recommendations.

In an interview with the Press Democrat after the hearing, Lee said his biggest take-away was a deeper understanding of the Native American perspective on the importance of repatriation.

“It is so critical to make sure this is done properly and on a timely manner,” he said. “And I can see here very clearly how these are natural artifacts ― They have a spirit that is still here with us, and they have not been properly put to rest.”

Lee said the hearing also showed him how important it is to include tribal members in every step of the repatriation process, including the drafting of plans moving forward.

“I’d like to apologize again,” he said. ”Clearly we have largest collection. And we have the very, very large responsibility, but we will move forward to make sure that we get this done properly.”

