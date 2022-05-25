Bonnie Sew Good stitches success out of Guerneville shop

Bonnie Plevney has made a career out of taking the old and making it new again.

The fifty-something West County native is the woman behind Bonnie Sew Good, a custom upholstery shop on River Road in Guerneville. Despite threats from floods, fires and a global pandemic, she continues to stitch together successes after more than 30 years.

Plevney specializes in seat covers but upholsters just about anything, from couches and daybeds to car seats and boat seats. Customers bring her projects when the original fabrics or covers on these items have worn out. Plevney returns the items as good as new — sometimes with even higher-quality craftsmanship than the items had when they came in.

“There’s nothing I like more than reupholstering a cushion and seeing the look on someone’s face like, ‘Wow, that looks great!’” she said. “It’s challenging, but it’s also a fun business to be in.”

Learning to sew to owning a business

Plevney has been sewing for a living for most of her life. She learned the craft from her mother when she was a teen growing up in Guerneville. She made her own clothes here and there. While still in high school, she helped teach fellow students how to sew during home economics classes.

Everything changed in 1996.

One night at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, Plevney ran into a man named Art Bonner. Bonner owned an upholstery business named Art Bonner Slipcovers, and he was looking for some help.

Bonner explained he needed skilled workers and because Plevney could sew, he hired her on the spot.

Plevney worked for Bonner straight through until he retired in 2009. Two years later, she bought the shop from him, changed name of the business shortly thereafter and the operation remains in its original building today. Plevney did recently paint the walls purple to make the place feel cozier.

“Lot of history in here,” Plevney said at her shop on a recent morning. “Lot of sewing and upholstery jobs have come through these doors over the years.”

Since the switch, Plevney has worked mostly by herself — stripping furniture, cutting patterns for new material, sewing the new fabrics, upholstering the new covers and sprucing up the pieces to look good as new. Generally, she manages pickups and drop-offs, too, though sometimes she said she gets her boyfriend to help. In other words, Plevney touches every part of the business.

Upholstering is tedious work — while sewing involves needles and thread, upholstery is more about stapling sewn fabric to a frame. To maximize focus, Plevney noted she often works from early in the morning until late at night. She usually works to music blaring out of an old boom box.

“Gotta keep it upbeat while you’re doing this,” she said. “I think it’s harder to focus if you don’t.”

Faced with disasters

Like many Guerneville entrepreneurs, Plevney has fought hard to keep her business operating through challenges brought about by natural disasters.

For her, the most difficult was the flood in February 2019, which devastated the section of town where her business sits just north of downtown. Plevney said there was 10 feet of standing water in her shop. She lost everything — sewing machines, fabric, tools and more. And she didn’t have insurance.

The damage was so bad that Plevney had to shut her doors for the rest of that year.

“There was a stretch there where I wasn’t entirely sure if my business was going to make it,” she said. “There were nights I panicked. Then I just decided to keep doing whatever I could do.”

Immediately after the flood, her daughters set up a GoFundMe that raised a good bit of capital. Plevney said she also took out some extra credit cards to buy equipment and get the business back on track. An upholstery shop out in Sea Ranch shut down and she was able to buy sewing machines and other hardware from them. Eventually, by the end of 2019, Bonnie Sew Good was back.

Of course, three months later, the pandemic wreaked a different kind of havoc, and West County shuttered again.

COVID-19 didn’t stop Plevney completely, it just slowed her down. She still took upholstery jobs, just fewer of them. She also put the old sewing skills to use and made more than 500 double-layer masks. She opted against applying for a Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP Loan) and managed to get through on her own.

Business seems to have stabilized in recent months and Plevney said 2022 should be a good year.

“I’m down to my last credit card — once I pay that off, I can start making profit again,” she said. “After all this time, it will be nice to not have to worry about that, and just focus on the day to day.”