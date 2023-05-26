A book that was checked out from a Napa County library in 1927 was returned 96 years overdue earlier this month.

“A History of the United States,” by Benson Lossing, which was published in 1881, was returned to the St. Helena Public Library.

Napa Valley resident Jim Perry found the book as he was going through some old boxes and books, according to St. Helena Public Library Director Chris Kreiden.

“He noticed one of the books belonged to the library and thought he would return it, and didn’t really think anything of it,” Kreiden said.

According to Kreiden, the books had belonged to the family of Perry’s late wife, Sandra Learned Perry.

His wife’s grandfather, John McCormick, was part of a pioneer family that settled the Napa Valley area in 1840s, according to ABC News.

In the 96 years, the overdue book had accrued an estimated late fee of over $1,700. Luckily for Perry, the library stopped charging late fees around 2019.

“It was’t until later that we realized that it was probably a part of the library’s original subscription service, which is what the library started as in 1894,” Kreiden said.

The subscription service would have cost 25 cents per month, according to ABC News.

The book is now being displayed near the library’s front door.

“We just thought it was neat, and wonder about all the places the book could have been. It never left the Napa Valley, but you never know in 96 years all of the places it could have gone,” she said.