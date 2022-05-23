Subscribe

Boonville man arrested after residents ordered to take shelter

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2022, 2:06PM
A Boonville man was arrested Sunday night following a “domestic-related vandalism” that led to authorities ordering residents to shelter in place, an official said Monday.

Stacey Rose, 51, was arrested after his wife reported he had an assault weapon and was burning her belongings in a barrel on Lambert Lane, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were heading to the scene when they got a call the suspect threatened to shoot his uncle or anyone else who tried to intervene.

Cellphone footage showed Rose in the area “with what appeared to be an assault weapon slung across his back,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities advised area residents to shelter in place or avoid the area.

They used a PA system to communicate with the suspect, who surrendered without incident. They searched the area and found a pellet rifle resembling an assault rifle.

Jail records show Rose was arrested on suspicion of making threats and other misdemeanors including resisting or obstructing authorities and brandishing an imitation firearm.

