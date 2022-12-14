A suspect in an armed Boonville robbery was arrested in New York City where he’d been trying to catch a flight to Argentina, investigators announced Tuesday.

Philo resident Matias Tomas Vietto, 22, was arrested at about 9 p.m. eastern standard time Monday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

He is suspected of armed robbery and remains in custody while he awaits extradition to Mendocino County.

The robbery was reported about 2:40 p.m. Friday at the Mi Esperanza Market, 14289 Highway 128.

An employee, described as a 50-year-old Boonville woman, was approached by a masked man with a handgun, who then fled with about $20,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the robber walked behind the counter and took money from a cash drawer before running from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Vietto was identified as a suspect and friends advised authorities that he planned to leave California for his home country of Argentina, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives discovered the suspect had booked an international flight scheduled to depart New York the day after the robbery.

They obtained an arrest warrant and alerted New York law enforcement who tracked the suspect to a different flight scheduled for Monday, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi