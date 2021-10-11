Boosters are complicating efforts to persuade the unvaccinated to get shots

Vaccinated people have been burning up the phone lines at the community health center in rural Franklin, Louisiana, clamoring for the newly authorized COVID booster shot.

But only a trickle of people have been coming in for their initial doses, even though the rate of full vaccination in the area is still scarcely 39%.

The dichotomy illustrates one of the most frustrating problems facing public health officials at this stage of the pandemic: Almost all the eligible adults who remain unvaccinated in the United States are hard-core refusers, and the arrival of boosters is making efforts to coax them as well as those who are still hesitating even more difficult. In the September vaccine monitor survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 71% of unvaccinated respondents said the need for boosters indicated that the vaccines were not working.

“This vaccine has tested me like nothing before and I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said Dr. Gary Wiltz, director of the Franklin health center. “I can’t tell you how many people we’ve tried to cajole into taking it.”

In some ways, the COVID vaccine landscape reflects great progress: Millions of holdouts have decided to get vaccinated over the past couple months, many prodded at the last minute by mandates or anxiety over the highly transmissible delta variant. (Three unvaccinated people who showed up for shots in Franklin the other morning came because each knew someone who had recently died from COVID.) The decline of new cases recently in many states is another marker of the success of the vaccine campaigns, public health officials say.

But millions of adults are not covered by mandates. Experts in vaccine behavior fear that the country is bumping up against the ceiling of persuadable people, one that is significantly lower than the threshold needed for broad immunity from delta and, possibly, future variants.

“One day, we just hit a wall,” said Dr. Steven Furr, who practices family medicine in rural Jackson, Alabama, where he has even made house calls to give patients their COVID shots. “We had vaccinated everybody who wanted to be vaccinated and there was nobody left.”

About 56% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, a level that exceeds some early estimates about what it could take to achieve so-called herd immunity against the coronavirus. That percentage will surely rise once the shots are authorized for children younger than 12. But delta is so contagious that experts have revised their optimum coverage estimates to 90% or higher.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s vaccine surveys, those who say they will never get the vaccine — the “definitely nots” — have held steady for months between 15% and 12% of respondents. The rising vaccination rates of late reflect the steady shrinking of a different group — those who say they had been waiting to decide and could be convinced. They now total just 7%, down from 39% in December.

(An additional 4% of respondents say they would get vaccinated only if their workplace or school mandates it.)

But even as boosters are providing added protection for vulnerable populations, they are raising further doubts among people such as Christopher Poe, 47, who works in a manufacturing plant in Lima, Ohio. He hasn’t gotten the shot, despite haranguing and wheedling from worried relatives. He said the need for a booster had deepened his skepticism.

“It seems like such a short time and people are already having to get boosters,” Poe said. “And the fact that they didn’t realize that earlier in the rollout shows me that there could be other questions that could be out there, like the long-term effects.”

And when shots are approved for children ages 5-11, as is soon expected, health officials fear that the need for boosters will make parents of those younger children, whom surveys show are very skittish about the vaccines, that much harder to persuade.

Faced with these accruing obstacles, doctors and others admit to bouts of “outreach fatigue,” exasperation and despair.

“I just don’t know what else I can do,” Wiltz said. “Some people you just can’t convince and you have to accept that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Some outreach campaigns are turning their focus to getting boosters to the homebound and nursing home patients, hoping that older vaccinated people, among the most in danger from the virus, are readily amenable to an additional shot.

“We’ve got to revisit the places that we prioritized first, which were our senior centers in neighborhoods with folks that maybe had access challenges and who weren’t going to get that initial vaccination easily,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans health department.