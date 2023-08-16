Boots. Bones. An ID with a familiar face. Hikers who found Julian Sands tell their story

LOS ANGELES — When a group of local hikers started up Mount Baldy in June, by way of a rugged and rarely traveled canyon, their organizer had a nagging fear in the back of her mind: "I hope we don't find a dead body today."

Like most everyone else in Los Angeles' hiking community, she and her friends had followed the news of British actor Julian Sands' disappearance on the mountain in January. They knew that repeated searches by authorities, including one just a week before with helicopters circling above and 80 people scouring the rocky terrain, had come up empty.

They also knew that the last-known ping from Sands' cellphone put him on an icy ridge beneath the summit, where an inadvertent step could have sent him sliding uncontrollably into the remote canyon they were about to climb.

So the hikers weren't completely surprised when, three hours into their ascent on June 24, one of them spotted a boot. They found another boot a few yards up the hill. Then some trekking poles. And some bones. Close by, they came upon a pile of dark winter clothes. In a pocket they found a wallet with a driver's license.

The chiseled, angular face staring back at them was all too familiar; the name erased any lingering doubt: Julian Richard Sands.

"It was surreal," said Bill Dwyer, one of the hikers.

In the weeks that followed, the hikers shared their stories with friends and family, but they have avoided the media. Dwyer and the group's organizer, who asked that her name not be published to protect her privacy, spoke with a Los Angeles Times reporter who reached out. Neither wanted to share details that might add to the grief of Sands' family, but they wanted to help educate fellow hikers about the dangers of climbing in winter without a full set of safety gear.

For many Angelenos, especially those who have climbed to Mount Baldy's 10,000-foot summit in the summer in tennis shoes and shorts, it's almost inconceivable that someone could simply disappear up there for five months. But the mountain's sheer familiarity — millions of people live within an hour of the trailhead — can create a false sense of security, especially in winter.

Since 2020, there have been well more than 100 searches for missing hikers and at least seven confirmed fatalities, making Baldy one of the deadliest mountains in the United States.

The death and lengthy disappearance of Sands, 65, an experienced climber who starred in "A Room With a View" and "The Killing Fields," are a testament to just how wild and unforgiving the mountain can be.

After Sands was reported missing on Jan. 13, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted eight searches for him with teams in the air and on the ground. They spent more than 500 hours and more than $100,000. The cost would have been much higher except that most of the searchers were volunteers.

Their biggest obstacle was the weather. There was already plenty of snow and avalanche risk on the mountain when Sands went missing, and in the days and weeks that followed, a seemingly endless series of heavy storms rolled in, burying the terrain — and anyone lost in it — under piles of snow.

The would-be rescuers knew that Goode Canyon, where Sands' remains were eventually found, was a likely place for him to end up. The last reported ping from his phone, according to the Sheriff's Department, had come from a ridge on the Baldy Bowl trail. A fall from there, or simply losing the snow-covered trail and getting disoriented, would probably have led him in one of two directions: into the Baldy Bowl, a popular winter climbing destination where others probably would have spotted him quickly, or into Goode Canyon, where nobody was likely to find him.

Repeated searches of the canyon by helicopter, including one using advanced technology that can pick up a signal as faint as that from a credit card, detected nothing.

Sending people into the canyon on foot last winter was risky because of all the snow, said Donna Newlin, a member of San Bernardino County's search and rescue team who was involved in some of the search efforts. It's so steep and narrow in places that falling rock and ice can turn the canyon into a "shooting gallery," she said.

During the big search in June, after most of the snow had melted, one group descended Goode Canyon from the top and another started up from the bottom. But they ran out of daylight and neither team made it to the middle section where the hikers found Sands' remains a few days later.

"It was just one of those things," Newlin said. "If they had gone another 600 feet farther down, they might have found him."

But not necessarily. Even the hikers who stumbled upon Sands' remains were struck by how well they blended into the landscape.