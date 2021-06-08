Subscribe

Border Patrol agents find 5-year-old Guatemalan girl dropped alone at border wall

TERI FIGUEROA
SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE
June 8, 2021, 11:25AM

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 5-year-old Guatemalan girl running along the border wall in San Ysidro after she'd been dropped off alone, the agency said Tuesday.

About 10:45 a.m. Monday, agents spotted someone leaving the child at the end of a border wall just west of the San Ysidro Point of Entry, the agency said in a news release.

The girl walked north along the Tijuana River channel into the United States, the agency said. Surveillance footage shows the girl running along the wall, her ponytail swinging.

Border Patrol agents picked her up and brought her back to a nearby station. The little girl told them her parents were in the U.S., but she did not have contact information for them.

She also told agents that her 7-year-old cousin was still in Mexico with an unidentified man.

The agency said it contacted both the Guatemalan and Mexican consulates.

"Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain," Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in the news release. "Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her."

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette