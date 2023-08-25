The women bustling around the administration building at Athena House on the afternoon of Aug. 15 were upbeat and grateful — and not just because it was pushing 90 degrees outside and the air conditioner was working.

On this day, Athena House, a low-cost residential treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse, was officially resurrected.

Just over a year after the program’s last patient had moved out of Stone House — the familiar landmark on Sonoma Highway — the rescued, renovated Athena House, since transplanted to Rincon Valley, welcomed its first client.

“It’s monumental for us,” said Sylvie De La Cruz, longtime director at Athena House.

But that good news, to be celebrated at Athena House on Sept. 7 with an official ribbon-cutting, is in stark contrast to the situation elsewhere in Sonoma County, where residential treatment beds for low-income people are in dismally short supply.

Jasmine Palmer, one of many Athena House alumna who credits the program with saving her life, expresses deep frustration with the shortage of treatment options in the county.

“It’s disappointing, what’s become acceptable,” she said.

Just 15 months ago, the parent company of Athena House announced that it would be shuttering the 34-year-old program, which served between 120 and 180 women per year. The company cited inadequate reimbursement rates and galloping inflation, among other problems.

Also scheduled for closure was its sister facility, Hope Village, a sober-living community to which many Athena House alumna graduated, once they’d completed their drug treatment.

It looked like a sad end for a program whose graduates include many women, De La Cruz among them, who insist that Athena House saved their lives.

At the last minute, Athena House was saved, thanks to the intercession of prominent local developers Bill and Cindy Gallaher. The Gallahers paid $2.1 million for the Hope Village property in Rincon Valley. They’ve since spent another $3 million on the project, at least, and are committed to investing another $3 million on top of that.

“This project appeals so strongly to us because it combines a program with proven success at changing lives with desperately needed housing,” said Cindy Gallaher, who noted the “dire shortage of housing” in Sonoma County.

In its new incarnation, Athena House will be managed by Buckelew Programs, the Marin County-based provider of mental health and addiction services.

“This is the treatment room,” said Buckelew CEO Chris Kughn, standing in a community area just off the spacious kitchen in the new Athena House, which replaces the Stone House.

This new version, fronting Middle Rincon Road, was extensively remodeled, at a cost of $400,000.

Clients stay in the treatment program an average of three months, said De La Cruz, “and we really dig in deep. There’s a lot of one-on-one counseling and evidence-based group therapy. That’s where the rebuilding begins, and the hope is re-instilled.”

Smooth transition

Upon leaving Athena House, clients can transition “right to the other side of the property,” she said, motioning in the direction of Hope Village, the sober living facility. In poor condition when the Gallahers bought it, that structure was torn down and replaced with an eight-bedroom house that cost $2.5 million.

Clients in residential treatment lead a sheltered existence, for the most part. That’s not the case when they move to sober living, which requires them to “leave the safety of the therapeutic community and go out into the world again,” said Kughn.

The benefit of a sober living environment, he added, “is that you come home at the end of the day, you have a house meeting with other women” also in recovery. Residents talk about how they coped with that day’s challenges.

Those months in sober living “increase exponentially” women's’ rates of success at “maintaining their recovery long-term,” Kughn said.

Treading gingerly on a temporary gravel road joining Athena House and Hope Village, Gallaher motioned to a small mountain of dirt, which will soon be the site of a pickleball court, to be surrounded by trees and gardens. A ramshackle outbuilding now used for storage will be converted to a fitness center.

A playground will adjoin the “Mommy and Me” house, a yet-to-be-built, $1.35 million sober living facility for seven mothers and their children.

An identical house, still awaiting city approval, will add beds to the treatment program, which holds 14 women at a time. That’s about half the capacity of the old Athena House.

Right now, said De La Cruz, she’s only licensed to have two children accompanying their mothers in residential treatment.