Bottle rocket to blame for fire along Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa

Firefighters say a bottle rocket ignited a vegetation fire Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. along Sebastopol Road, east of Roberts Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

It burned a 3,000-square-foot area but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa and violators may face arrest or fines of up to $1,000, according to a city ordinance.

It wasn’t immediately clear if investigators found whomever launched the bottle rocket.

