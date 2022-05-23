BottleRock Napa Valley 2022: An essential guide

Health protocols: In accordance with current state and local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at BottleRock 2022. The California Department of Public Health strongly recommends the use of masks while indoors.

Admission: Some general admission tickets are still available, for Friday and Saturday only, at $179. Some sold-out tickets are still available at BottleRock's official ticket exchange, Lyte, at lyte.com .

When: May 27–29. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Last act ends at 10 p.m.

BottleRock Napa Valley, the Napa music, food, wine and brew festival founded in 2013, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three straight days, with 80 bands playing five stages.

There may be bigger festivals, but this one is plenty big enough and it takes a little thought and planning to make the most of it.

This year’s BottleRock runs May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa, with headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs.

If you’re spending one day, or all three days, wandering from stage to stage and booth to booth across the 34-acre Napa Valley Expo site, you’ll exhaust yourself needlessly if you’re not prepared, so here are some tips.

Still need tickets?

First of all, if you don’t already have tickets, there is still hope, even though three-day passes to this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival sold out in January seven hours after they were released.

Some general admission tickets are still available, for Friday and Saturday only, at $179. Check at bottlerocknapavalley.frontgatetickets.com.

Some sold-out tickets are still available at BottleRock's official ticket exchange, Lyte at lyte.com.

What to bring

Since the festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, you’ll need both sunscreen for the daytime and a jacket for the inevitable temperature drop after dark.

Veteran festival-goers recommend a fanny pack, stocked with an empty water bottle you can fill once you’re inside the gates, as well as your car keys and cash. Even with your ticket purchased in advance, you’ll want some money for food, drink and souvenirs. Most booths don’t accept credit cards.

The festival’s instructions are quite specific: Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc and no larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches are allowed, as well as empty hydration packs with an empty water bladder. Small clutch purses (no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches) and fanny packs with no more than one pocket are allowed.

What not to bring

No backpacks are allowed. Any bags that are not clear or are larger than 12” x 12″ x 6” and any hydration packs with more than two pockets are not allowed.

BottleRock won’t let you bring in chairs, but you can bring a beach towel or blanket to sit on. Those will get some use, especially earlier in the day, before the shoulder-to-shoulder stand-up crowding sets in at most of the stages.

The quest for parking

All-day street parking is at least theoretically available in the downtown Napa area; check signs for restrictions.

There are a dozen designated parking lots available during the festival. General admission parking is open to all guests and can be purchased at bit.ly/3PBpdig.

There is no overnight or RV parking in the BottleRock lots. Parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. daily.

VIP parking will be available for VIP ticket purchasers only. Platinum guests should have received an email by now about complimentary platinum parking.

BottleRock has a very limited amount of ADA (American Disability Act) parking available at the festival. To park in this lot, you will need to purchase a BottleRock ADA Parking Pass and bring your valid handicap parking permit, placard or plate.

As an alternative to driving, you could go to the designated Uber zone at the intersection of Third St. and Coombs Street. for pickup and drop-off. Or you could take a bus. Napa Valley’s VINE Transit offers free rides and extended, late-night service all weekend. Check vinetransit.com/bottlerock for details.

Taking the kids?

Children age 6 and younger receive free entry with a ticketed adult. A ticketed adult can bring up to 2 children that are 6 and under for free. All guests age 7 and over must have a ticket/wristband.

With 80 bands playing five stages over three days, it can get loud at BottleRock, too loud for little ears. Smart parents outfit their kids with ear-defenders, noise-blocking earphones, available on Amazon. In past years, toddlers outfitted with headphones could be seen trailing along with their families, looking comfortable and unconcerned.

There are also some attractions specifically geared for youngsters. The LittleRockers Zone, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., provides drum circles, art projects gardening, face painting, games, crafts, family services and more. LittleRockers can even create their own customized BottleRock buttons.

In this area, all adults must be accompanied by a child and children must be accompanied by an adult. No smoking or alcoholic beverages are allowed in this area.

Health safety protocols

Have some fun

One of the advantages of BottleRock is that there always something to see or do. Grab a schedule on your way in, and pick the bands you want to see. Early in the day, some local groups get a chance to shine. And when the headliners hit the stages at the end of day, there is a lot of energy in the air.

The best stages to see major headliners would be the JaM Cellars and Verizon stages. The best stages for a more intimate experience and a chance to catch some up-and-coming acts would be the Truly and Allianz stages. For impromptu fun and some zany antics, try the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, where chefs and music stars improvise in the onstage kitchen.

A few last basic tips: Stay hydrated. Pace yourself on your alcohol intake, and make sure you get something to eat. This much fun in one weekend takes some stamina. And everybody, be nice to each other.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.