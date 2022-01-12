BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 single-day tickets go on sale Thursday

Three-day passes to this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival sold out Tuesday seven hours after they were released, and single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival, presented by JaM Cellars, will run May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa.

Single-day tickets cost $179 per person for general admission, $389 for VIP tickets and $699 for VIP viewing suite tickets.

BottleRock Napa Valley features headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, plus 75 additional acts. The 2022 daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 27: Metallica, Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES, Spoon, SAINt JHN, Iration, MisterWives, Marcus King, Skip Marley, FLETCHER, Fantastic Negrito, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Justus Bennetts, Dorothy, Atlas Genius, Djo, Diamante Eléctrico, Madame Gandhi, Liily, William Prince, Bastardane, Peter Collins, The Alive, Kosha Dillz.

Saturday, May 28: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Crowes, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, BANKS, Silversun Pickups, Greensky Bluegrass, Yola, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, Kinky, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, The Happy Fits, Hot Milk, Ron Artis II, DE'WAYNE, The Suffers, Motherfolk, Full Moonalice, OTTTO, Chelsea Effect, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 29: P!nk, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Amos Lee, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, grandson, Tai Verdes, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Wild Rivers, Tessa Violet, Foy Vance, Blu DeTiger, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Eliza & The Delusionals, James Tormé, Taipei Houston, Jharrel Jerome, Niko Rubio, Jaleh.

BottleRock Napa Valley also will present its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details will be announced later.

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers said they will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

BottleRock typically draws 40,000 fans a day. First held in 2013, the festival was canceled in 2020 and delayed last year due to the pandemic, but when it did return in in early September, it sold out to a crowd of 120,000 over three days, with coronavirus safety protocols in place. One headliner, Stevie Nicks, canceled her scheduled appearance and several other shows, citing COVID-19 concerns.

