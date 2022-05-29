BottleRock Napa Valley chill on final day ending with P!nk, Luke Combs, Pitbull

For 21-year-old Bryce Meichtry, skipping his graduation ceremony to join the fun of BottleRock’s festivities on Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo meant more to him than anything.

Who could blame him?

BottleRock’s third and final day drew nearly 40,000 people who enjoyed the cool, breezy temperatures and Sunday’s laid-back feel following two days of music and fun.

People wearing colorful cowboy boots carried festival umbrellas and spun and waved their hands in the air in crowds.

The day’s big headliners P!nk, country music singer Luke Combs and rapper and singer Pitbull among several other artists ended the massive Wine Country’s final day.

Also featured during Sunday’s festival, held at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, was Aly & AJ, the sister pop duo who joined Warriors National Basketball Association Champion Festus Ezeli and journalist Adam Housely to make Sangria at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage late afternoon.

O‘ahu, Hawaii native Bryce Meichtry, 21, dressed in a graduation cap and gown Sunday, said he was nearly two hours away from graduating from the University of San Diego when he decided to skip the ceremony and instead join his family for his mom’s 50th birthday and for BottleRock.

“I’m throwing up my graduation tassel at one of the sets,” he while grabbing a vodka lemonade drink at one of the festival’s drink booths. “I’m here for my family, the chicks and booze and music.”

The three-day music, food, craft beer and wine festival returned to its regular Memorial Day weekend schedule this year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and delayed in 2021 to Labor Day weekend.

At the JaM Cellars Stage, indie artist Jaleh’s sultry voice drew hundreds of appreciative fans, who sat or laid out on blankets, as she continued her electrifying musical performance full of cabaret sounds, funk and soul.

The performance, overwhelmingly chill and groovy had the event’s security guards dancing during Jaleh’s musical performance.

One attendee, in her second year, watched Jaleh’s performance while holding a pink umbrella in the air. She said she’d been listening to BottleRock’s playlist for months and stumbled upon the indie artist, Jaleh.

“I found Jaleh’s music months ago and fell in love,” said Yifat Scheen, 42, who traveled from Reno with her husband to join thousands of others for the festival. “I wanted to check her out.”

Indie artist Jaleh blessing the crowd with a bit of blues and magic at the JaM Cellars Stage. @BottleRockNapa @NorthBayNews #BottleRock2022 #NapaValley pic.twitter.com/9USrewmEq6 — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) May 29, 2022

People looking for a change of pace and to cool off ended up at The Club, a dark small indoor venue that included flashing red and blue lights and a crowd of a hundred people dancing to deep house artist DJ Jetset.

San Francisco couple Allegra Aguiar, 24, and Jack Palmore, 26, who were twirling and bobbing their heads to deep house music inside The Club proclaimed the three-day experience as one of their favorite music festivals.

“BottleRock is one of the best festivals in the country,” said Aguiar, whose glittery eye shadow was sparkling beneath spotlights. “We love coming to The Club. It’s a good change of pace.”

“We can’t wait to see P!nk tonight” Palmore added.

One attendee who was hanging out near the festival’s Cisco Silent Disco stage where hundreds of people with headphones gathered in front of a DJ and danced — drinks in the air with not a care in the world.

“The music festival is so open and accepting,” said Olivia Rose Rubinelli, 23, who showed up in a punk rock outfit. “It’s just good vibes.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.