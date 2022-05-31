BottleRock security guards assaulted, suspects arrested

A man and woman are accused of assaulting security guards during BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday night, investigators said Tuesday.

Event security guards were assaulted by a man and woman they detained while breaking up a fight at about 6:30 p.m., according to the Napa Police Department.

The suspects were described as a 57-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were each arrested on suspicion of battery and public intoxication.

The man suffered a minor injury and was treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa before being booked, police said.

An unrelated incident at about 11:50 p.m. Friday involved a 23-year-old woman who reported she had been punched by a man earlier in the night.

She declined medical treatment, police said.

Napa police identified and interviewed a suspect on Saturday and the incident is being investigated.

