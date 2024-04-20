Watch: Thrills and some spills at ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ in Santa Rosa

Now bigger than ever, the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” along with six other massive inflatable attractions is rolling into Santa Rosa this weekend.

The Big Bounce America tour will be at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa from Friday to Sunday — with separate time slots for toddlers, juniors, “bigger kids” up to age 15 and adults, 16 and older.

According to The Big Bounce America, it is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The tour will include the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” which was recently expanded to 24,000 square feet. It stands 32 feet tall at its highest point.

The bounce house features giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops accompanied by friendly, over-sized characters of all colors, shapes and sizes. At the center of the attraction is a custom-built stage, where a DJ will host games and competitions while playing music.

For tickets and pricing, go to thebigbounceamerica.com/event/santa-rosa.