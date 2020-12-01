Boy, 16, suspected of DUI in fiery rollover crash on Hwy. 121

A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday, suspected of driving under the influence after a fiery crash on a rural Sonoma County highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a solo rollover crash at about 3:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Viansa Sonoma Winery in Sonoma, according to Officer Marc Renspurger of the Napa CHP office.

The driver, whom law enforcement declined to name because he is a minor, had “minor injuries” from the crash, Renspurger said. Law enforcement did not request an ambulance, according to Redcom.

Matt Garner, captain with the Shell-Vista Fire District, said that the driver’s vehicle, a black Acura, was fully engulfed in flames when a responding unit arrived.

Traffic was halted in both directions on the two-lane highway from about 4 a.m. until 5:23 a.m., Renspurger said, while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene.

