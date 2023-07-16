Boy pulled from Santa Rosa fire, burned over 90% of his body, officials say

A boy who suffered life-threatening burns to 90% of his body remained hospitalized Sunday following his rescue hours earlier from a fire inside a townhouse in Santa Rosa, officials said.

In addition to fire investigators who are looking into what caused the Saturday evening blaze, Santa Rosa police are also involved in the investigation, Santa Rosa Fire Department Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said Sunday.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, multiple witnesses reported two people were trapped inside the burning residence, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said in a news release.

The townhouse is part of a complex on Santa Rosa’s southwest side called the Walkham Townhomes, 801 Dutton Ave.

Firefighters arrived about four minutes after the first report and saw smoke coming from a second-story window. They split up — one group searched for the people while the other cut holes in the roof so smoke and heat could escape.

Firefighters quickly found the boy inside a second-floor bedroom.

*Structure Fire with a Rescue - Dutton Avenue* At 6:01pm yesterday evening, the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa... Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Critically injured, he had suffered life-threatening burns and was rushed via ambulance to a local trauma center where he was then flown to a burn center, Lowenthal said Sunday.

Neighbors who talked to The Press Democrat Sunday said they believe the boy is about 5 years old. Fire officials did not have a specific age for the child, but said Sunday that he appeared to be about that age.

Marcella King, a resident of Walkham Townhomes, lives two doors down from the townhouse that caught fire.

She said Sunday that she called 911 to report the blaze. She said she believed the boy was in the burning structure for at least 20 minutes before he was rescued.

Despite initial witness reports, firefighters did not find any other people inside the townhouse.

King said she was sitting in her backyard at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday when she heard smoke alarms. About 10 minutes later, she said, her son-in-law, who had gone to take out the trash, ran back inside and said the fire was not going out.

She said her son-in-law retrieved their fire extinguisher. Another neighbor then used it to try to put the flames out but when that didn’t work, the person tried to use a garden hose.

As King called the authorities, she said, she could hear people screaming to “get the baby,” referring to the child trapped inside the burning townhouse.

Neighbors said the boy used a wheelchair and seemed to use items that helped him breathe, such as oxygen tanks. A tank and other items to help someone breathe sat beneath a tree in front of the townhouse on Sunday.

King said the boy, despite being about 5, was very small and seemed the size of a 1- or 2-year-old toddler.

King said that as she was on the phone to 911 on Saturday, a woman who claimed to be the boy’s mom drove up and asked if “her baby was still inside.”

“She told me he was in his bed,” King said, “and I immediately started praying.”

Fire crews brought the flames under control after about 30 minutes, officials said, adding that damage from the flames was contained to a bedroom. The rest of the townhouse sustained smoke and heat damage.

Officials estimate the blaze caused about $100,000 in damage, Dahl said.

Investigators stayed at the complex for hours after the flames were extinguished to determine the cause of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

