Subscribe

Boy Scouts are flippin’ pancakes at drive-thru feed in Montgomery Village

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2021, 10:08AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Breakfast will be delivered to cars in Montgomery Village on Sunday through the four hours of Boy Scout Troop 32’s 11th Annual Richard Hatch Pancake Breakfast.

The event, dedicated to late Boy Scouts of America and community leader Richard Alvin Hatch, normally is a sit-down meal at Church of the Roses at Hahman Drive and Patio Court.

But the pandemic requires that the pancakes, waffles and fixins be carried to cars in the church parking lot.

The breakfast takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 14. The cost per plate is $5.

For more information, go online to: https://troop32.org/drive-thru-pancake-breakfast/

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette