Boy Scouts are flippin’ pancakes at drive-thru feed in Montgomery Village

Breakfast will be delivered to cars in Montgomery Village on Sunday through the four hours of Boy Scout Troop 32’s 11th Annual Richard Hatch Pancake Breakfast.

The event, dedicated to late Boy Scouts of America and community leader Richard Alvin Hatch, normally is a sit-down meal at Church of the Roses at Hahman Drive and Patio Court.

But the pandemic requires that the pancakes, waffles and fixins be carried to cars in the church parking lot.

The breakfast takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 14. The cost per plate is $5.

For more information, go online to: https://troop32.org/drive-thru-pancake-breakfast/