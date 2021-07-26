Boyes Hot Springs fire burns two houses

Six people sprang from their beds in Boyes Hot Springs early Monday and ran from a fire that damaged two homes and sent a woman and her child to a hospital.

“They barely made it out,” said Sonoma Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Bob Norrbom.

The blaze, which displaced three families, was reported just before 4 a.m. by a woman who said her Northside Avenue home was on fire, according to emergency dispatchers.

Eight fire engines and two ambulances responded to the blaze, which started outside in a narrow walkway between two houses, Norrbom said.

The six people inside the residences, which included a duplex and a single-family home, were asleep when the fire started, according to Norrbom.

“They got woken up by dogs barking and then realized their units were on fire,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, both of the houses had caught fire and flames were spreading toward a third residence, Norrbom said.

Firefighters first searched the homes for occupants and then put the fire out, according to Redcom dispatchers. The blaze was under control by 4:39 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and left the duplex in bad shape, Norbom said. The single-family home was moderately damaged, he said.

A woman and her young child who lived in the upstairs residence in the duplex were taken to Sonoma Valley Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, Norrbom said.

Northside Avenue was closed on Monday morning due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.