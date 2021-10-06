Boyes Hot Springs man faces trial for kidnapping, rape of teens

A man suspected of kidnapping and raping a middle school student as she walked to school near Sonoma, and attempting to abduct another will stand trial next summer.

Sonoma County Superior Court judge Shelly Averill on Tuesday set the trial for Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez in June. He pleaded not guilty. Jury selection begins June 10. A pre-trial hearing was set for June 6.

Last month, Averill delayed scheduling the trial date so that the lawyers involved in the case would have time to discuss a possible resolution. However, no plea deal was discussed in court Tuesday.

Granado-Lopez, 51, who could spend the rest of his life in prison, remains in custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on no bail. He was arrested Jan. 7, 2020, shortly after a teen reported to Altimira Middle School employees that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted near campus, according to court records.

That morning, the 14-year-old girl was walking to school at Altimira when Granado-Lopez, of Boyes Hot Springs, allegedly kidnapped her at knifepoint, according to court filings. He shoved the teen into his car, drove half a mile to a dead-end street and parked near a vineyard. There, Granado-Lopez allegedly raped the teenager in the back of the vehicle, authorities reported.

Granado-Lopez dropped off the girl at the intersection of El Dorado Drive and Railroad Avenue near the school, according to court records. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s car passing by. The girl, referred as Jane Doe 1 in court filings, immediately reported the attack to school staff who then contacted the school resource officer, court records show.

About 40 minutes later, another teenager called 911 to report a man had tried to abduct as she walked to school near the intersection where the other alleged victim had been released.

The second alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe 2, testified at a preliminary hearing in March that the suspect tried to grab her backpack as she screamed. But she was able fight back and managed to escape, court records state.

Both victims were able to described the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.

The Jane Doe 1 identified Granado-Lopez as her assailant during the preliminary hearing. The school resource officer found the location where she was allegedly raped, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing.

Granado-Lopez was bound for trial at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing. He is being held in connection with five felonies, including for rape, sex with a minor with force with special allegations.