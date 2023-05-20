Two masked men held a Boyes Hot Springs couple at gunpoint and left at least one of them bloody during a violent attempt to rob them at their home Wednesday morning.

The robbery, reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, failed after neighbors were drawn to the commotion from the home in the 100 block of Mountain Avenue, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The would-be robbers, one of whom was armed with a handgun, drove from the scene after a struggle with the victims.

One was later arrested and charged, but the other remains at large and has not been publicly identified.

On Friday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Dillion said “with the information we have so far, it appears that (homeowners) were not targeted and were truly victims of a random crime.”

The scene is just east of Highway 12 in the unincorporated community north of Sonoma.

Sheriff’s deputies found the victims with their neighbors who came to help. One victim was bleeding from abrasions and had a bloody nose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was treated by medics at the scene.

Investigators used evidence, witness statements and area surveillance footage to identify one of the suspected robbers as David Averill, a 46-year-old Valley resident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail about 2:50 a.m. Thursday. Details of his arrest were unavailable.

On Friday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of assault with a firearm against Averill plus one count each of kidnapping for ransom, attempted robbery, wearing a mask for unlawful purposes and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Court records show Averill has three previous convictions in Sonoma County for drug-related offenses dating to 2000.

Court records show Averill is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defenders Office and he’s scheduled to appear in court May 26 to address his bail, which is set at $1 million.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi