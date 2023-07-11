Boyes Hot Springs stabbing suspect arrested near Fresno

A Boyes Hot Springs stabbing suspect was identified as a 28-year-old Fresno resident, investigators said.

Victor David Garcia was arrested June 30 in Reedley, a community southeast of Fresno, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

The stabbing occurred June 26 in the area of Berhard Avenue and Highway 12 after words were exchanged between the suspect and victim.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a local hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators launched a search and distributed a surveillance photo of the suspect.

A reward of up to $2,500 was offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest. It wasn’t clear if anyone claimed the award.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi