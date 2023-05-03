Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley faces new lawsuit over former athletic director’s alleged sex assault, cover-up

Three individuals who said they were sexually assaulted as children by Paul “Dwayne” Kilgore, the former athletic director at the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley, have filed suit against Kilgore, the organization and 40 unnamed employees.

The suit, filed Feb. 14 in Sonoma County Superior Court, comes after six other accusers filed two civil suits in 2018 against Kilgore and the Boys & Girls Club. Those suits were settled out of court in December 2021, and the club agreed to pay at least two accusers more than $900,000, court records show.

Kilgore was employed by the Sonoma Valley club from 2002 to 2013, when he voluntarily retired and immediately accepted a new position at the Boys & Girls Club in Petaluma. He was arrested in 2016 after a teacher witnessed him inappropriately touching boys at a swimming pool in Healdsburg. He was found guilty in March 2018 of six counts of sexual abuse of a minor and is currently serving a 150-year sentence in an Amador County prison.

In the February suit, three accusers are now seeking restitution for abuse they experienced, and the club’s failure to address multiple reports that Kilgore was taking boys off site, touching them inappropriately and making them get undressed in front of him, according to court documents.

Addressed in the lawsuit only as “John Doe 7, John Doe 8 and John Doe 9,” the three plaintiffs say their abuse started in the early 2000s, when they ranged in age from 8 to 11 years old, while they attended the club and took part in its athletic programs.

“That is what makes this case unique is the egregious and amount of time, and the number of victims,” said Natalie Weatherford, an attorney for the plaintiffs who specializes in abuse cases in the state and represented other accusers against Kilgore. “To have it swept under the rug for so long, it’s unusual and disturbing.”

The latest suit requests the matter be heard by a jury instead of a judge, as in the case of the previous civil suits, so the accusers’ stories can be heard by the public, Weatherford said.

The club was first made aware of Kilgore’s behavior and relationships with boys as early as the late 1990s, when he was a volunteer, according to the suit.

Victims, parents, employees and community members alerted club officials of Kilgore’s abuse, as detailed in the suit, but he was allowed to continue working with children, unrestricted.

“We remain both shocked and deeply concerned by this extremely serious matter as crimes of abuse run counter to everything our mission stands for – no harm should come to any child under any circumstance,” Cary Snowden, who became CEO of the club in 2018, said in a statement to the Index-Tribune.

“Our hearts are with any victims and their families. Our organization, in partnership with those involved in the legal process, will continue to work diligently to have these matters resolved in a manner that provides support and comfort to those affected.”

While additional cases have not been filed, Weatherford said it remains a possibility. Under California law, victims of childhood sexual abuse have until they are 40 to file civil lawsuits.

A trial date has not been set, but Weatherford said it could be up to a year before the case is heard.

This still is developing and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.